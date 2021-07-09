United Illuminating crews work to restore power after Elsa, road clean-up ongoing

Conn. (WTNH) — Workers for United Illuminating were in New Haven and Orange Friday afternoon working on tree cleanup and power restoration.

The crews worked on tree cleanup on Chatham Street in the Elm City and on Dogwood Road in Orange, right near Route 34.

The storm threw damaged trees onto the road Thursday night into Friday afternoon. The damage was widespread.

One of the U.I. supervisors News 8 talked to said they were getting ready for a situation like this days in advance.

James Respeto, a First Line Supervisor for United Illuminating, said, “We were all — my shift — we were all in at 5 a.m. this morning. You come in not knowing what to expect. You don’t know what causes the problems you arrive at, so you kind of have to assess the job…We look forward to coming in and restoring the power as quickly and as safely as possible.”