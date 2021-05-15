Universities across CT celebrate graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 and 2021 this weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — Another weekend in May, which means more college students in our state are walking the stage for graduation.

Grads at Sacred Heart University had some beautiful weather for their graduation Saturday. Among the graduates picking up their diplomas is News 8’s own Assignment Editor Gina D’Amico.

And in Willimantic, grads at Eastern Connecticut State University celebrating with an in-person ceremony of their own.

And an in-person ceremony at Quinnipiac University, as well.

Members of the class of 2020 returned to campus after a year to celebrate their graduation – postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic – to celebrate their achievement.

Some 1,300 students from last year’s graduating class returned for the ceremonies this weekend.