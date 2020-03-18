Universities across state keeping classes online for remainder of semester

(WTNH) — UConn will hold a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday.

This comes after the COVID-19 outbreak forced commencement to be canceled. The school also says classes will remain online the rest of the spring semester.

Students who left campus will be contacted, so they can work out a time to get their belongings from their dorm rooms.

The Connecticut State College and Universities system is also canceling commencement activities and putting all classes online until the end of the semester. The move is for all 17 institutions.