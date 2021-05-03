Unofficial results show Hedrick wins special election for Groton mayor

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The results of Groton’s special election for mayor in that city are in.

The polls are now closed in the city of Groton. They were voting in a special election for mayor. Back in March, incumbent Mayor Keith Hedrick lost the Democratic primary to Town Councilor Aundré Bumgardner by just five votes.

Not giving up, he launched a write-in campaign last month. They don’t face a Republican challenger, though Bumgardner is a former Republican state representative turned Democrat.

In the unofficial results, Hedrick was shown to be selected the winner of Monday’s special election. Hedrick leads with 952 votes against Bumgardner’s 811.

