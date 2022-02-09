NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several unvaccinated school employees are bringing suit against Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani over concerns about weekly COVID testing.

The nine teachers and school employees who chose not to get vaccinated and opted for weekly testing were offered saliva testing. However, according to the lawsuit, that meant long travel and “burdensome” testing schedules.

The attorney said a person employed at a Greenwich school was not allowed to use the saliva test until last Friday because it was not recognized as a valid form of testing in that town.

Up the road in Stamford, he said the administration had no problem administering these tests.

“To force them to go to a certain type of testing that requires a three-hour round trip commute across the state of Connecticut… I think it’s burdensome and I think those conditions were created from this invalid order,” he said.

The attorney said if a person objects to getting vaccinated, they have the right to appeal that order at their local probate court but most people in the state do not know this.

“The fact that that hasn’t been offered to the public is something that makes the executive order, 13G, illegal. It’s defective,” he said.

While the governor’s executive orders may be expiring within a week, he has asked the legislature to extend 11 executive orders. That does not include the order requiring state employees and educators to be vaccinated or get tested regularly.

The attorney on behalf of these clients said this is not about money.

“My clients seek no money. They seek no sympathy. They simply seek an order from the court that says you have to follow the laws as they are prescribed in the statutes. Period. End of story.”

The governor’s office is refusing to comment on the suit. News 8 does know a number of Lamont’s orders have been challenged in court, however, several have been dismissed.