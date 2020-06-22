Uplifting stories around the world to get through the pandemic

Through this pandemic, we’ve found uplifting stories all around our state. Today, we’re expanding our horizons a bit and highlighting positive news worldwide. Take a look.

An intimate look of the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge released photos she took of Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge turned 38 on Sunday!

Kensington Palace also released a photo of William and Prince Charles taken last December in honor of Father’s Day.

The famed Eiffel Tower is getting ready to partially reopen. The Paris landmark, which had been closed since March, will welcome visitors starting this Thursday. The elevators to the top will be closed and a limited number of people will be allowed in.

Speaking of reopenings, NASCAR fans getting their first taste of big time racing again.

The famed Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama reopening for the Geico 500. 5,000 seats in a stadium that can hold 175,000 fans were made available. The race initially scheduled for Sunday was postponed until later today because of rain.

And finally how’s this for a summer solstice! On the longest day of the year, an Italian orchestra performing from the windows and roof of luxury leather maker Fendi’s headquarters. The musicians maintained proper social distance while performing. Their mission was to give a positive message of rebirth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s so encouraging to see people coming together and things reopening not just here in Connecticut, but worldwide. We’re not out of this yet, but at least we these positive stories to get us through.