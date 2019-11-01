UPS, Porter and Chester Institute to host hiring events in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Careers fairs and hiring events are kicking off on the first day of 2019’s November.

UPS is holding their second annual hiring event in Hartford for Black Friday. They will be looking to fill about 2,500 positions for the holidays. The hiring fair will be held today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Locust Street.

Porter and Chester Institute will also be holding a career fair on Friday. About 50 Connecticut businesses will be on campus looking to hire skilled workers in the trades. The fair will begin from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Waterbury. For more information, click here.

