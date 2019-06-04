U.S. Census Bureau releases new population data for Connecticut Bigstock (Photo: Big Stock Photo) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - Which parts of Connecticut are growing the fastest?

The census is out with new population data for all 169 cities and towns.

The top four places for growth: Norwalk, Windsor Locks, Greenwich, and Milford.

The top four for decline: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Norwich.

Related Content: Survey: CT metro areas at bottom of list of fastest-growing cities in U.S.

Fairfield and Windham Counties were the only ones in the state to see a population increase.

For more details on population estimates, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.