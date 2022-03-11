HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its third week, forcing more than 2.3 million people to flee the country.

Those who stay behind are trying to seek refuge in basements, subway stations, and underground shelters. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is calling for the U.S. to step up efforts to protect refugees.

“What we are seeing is war crimes in Ukraine today,” Murphy said.

The Senate passed $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine Thursday night, but Murphy said helping the Ukrainian people is about more than money.

“We have the capacity here in Connecticut to welcome refugees,” Murphy said.

Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is calling on President Joe Biden to do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, including raising the 125,000-person refugee cap, creating a specific category for Ukrainians, and allowing for humanitarian parole.

He also said creating a pipeline for refugees to resettle has already been funded to the tune of $3 billion in federal assistance.

“We have the systems in place to welcome people, to make sure people have safe homes,” said Susan Schnitzer, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.

Last week, Murphy asked the administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in the United States, and it worked.

The ongoing crisis hits home for proud Ukrainians like Alex Kuzma, the executive director of the Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation.

“Innocent men, women, children, hiding in bomb shelters, hiding from shrapnel in our university,” Kuzma said.

His university in Lviv is sending supplies, medicine, and body armor to eastern Ukraine.

“One of our alumni was just killed yesterday, and today the father of one of our current students was killed fighting there,” Kuzma said. “You’ll have to forgive me if I get a little emotional because I actually have a nephew who’s fighting on the front lines.”

Murphy said he supports the no-fly zone over Ukraine for one simple reason.

“We do not have an interest in getting into World War III, which is a confrontation between the United States and Russia,” Murphy said. “If you could pull off a no-fly zone without having to shoot down Russian planes, that might be something members of Congress would support. But right now, that idea doesn’t have support in either party.”

He said there are 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe to protect our NATO positions but warns we may have to increase that if the war spills over.