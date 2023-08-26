COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTNH) — A University of South Carolina student from Madison, Conn., was shot and killed while attempting to enter the wrong home early Saturday morning, police said.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body by the time police responded to reports of a home burglary and shooting, according to Columbia police. Officers found his body on the front porch of a home on South Holly Street around 2 a.m.

Police said Donofrio lived on the same street where he was shot but attempted to enter another home. The shooting occurred in a Columbia neighborhood adjacent to the campus.

Police did not say who shot Donofrio or whether any charges were immediately filed.

Donofrio’s parents told News 8 that their son was a Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity member. They had just moved him into an off-campus house last week where he was excited to live with four friends for his junior year.

His parents declined to comment about the shooting, saying they were heartbroken and in disbelief. They said he was “a great son, loving, compassionate, all the traits you would want in a son.”

According to his parents, Donforio graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison, where he played baseball and basketball. He also played basketball during his freshman year at the University of New England before transferring to the University of South Carolina. He was an applied exercise science major and loved to work out.

According to Columbia police, they will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.

“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” the university said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.