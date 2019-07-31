USCG celebrates birthday with boat safety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Their motto is “Always Ready” and Fireman Luke Moore always knew the US Coast Guard was for him.

“I really love the water and there’s something about doing the saving that makes it all worth while,” said U.S. Coast Guard’s Fn. Luke Moore

That’s what has attracted guardsmen for more two centuries and they turn 229 on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s John Hightower says they’re having a celebration for all the Guardsmen.

“They have all kinds of like parties and festivities for the families and everything,” said Hightower.

I know it’s their birthday, but they’re only asking for one gift from you. Be safe.

Hightower said, “Safety is always our ultimate goal. While we know that accidents do happen we’re always out here ready to respond.”

Of course, whenever you are out on the water and enough life-jackets for everyone on board.

Also, make sure you have a throw-able in case does someone falls in. Plus, whenever you’re on a boat make sure you make a plan.

Moore said, “Make sure you tell somebody that you’re going out. If you’re on a paddle craft make sure you have a whistle in case you need some help.”

To make sure they’re ready to help you. Hightower says they’ve seen some bad collisions this summer. So, he has one last piece of advice.

Hightower said, “We always want to remind people to keep an eye out when you’re boating. Always be aware of your surroundings and the boaters around you.”