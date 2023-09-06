HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced the state has received a federal agricultural disaster declaration from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) due to the heavy rainfall that occurred in Connecticut last month.

Farmers in all eight counties can now apply for federal disaster assistance including emergency loans to cover production losses they experienced due to the severe rainfall. Officials said certain eligibility requirements must be met to receive funding.

“The approval of this federal agriculture disaster declaration means that farmers will have access to support so they can continue their incredibly valuable operations. I am very appreciative to Secretary Vilsack and the Biden administration for listening to our concerns and approving our request. I urge any Connecticut farmer who has been impacted by this summer’s flooding to reach out to the Farm Service Agency as soon as possible,” Lamont said

Farmers will have eight months to apply for the emergency loans starting Wednesday, Sept 6.

According to state officials, the Farm Service Agency considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, considering the extent of production losses and the repayment ability of the farmer.

Additional resources are available through the state website to assist farmers during the recovery process.