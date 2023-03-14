NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants you to be on the lookout for an invasive pest.

The spotted lanternfly can ravage crops and other foliage. About 40% of the state’s trees are susceptible to the insect, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It’s been spotted in Farmington, Southbury and New Canaan, and more recently in Greenwich and West Haven.

The USDA urges locals to kill the lanternflies on sight. Then, email photos to reportslf@ct.gov.