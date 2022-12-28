Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state.

According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates:

November 2, 2021 — West Haven

March 16, 2022 — Hartford

September 30, 2022 — Waterbury

November 1, 2022 — Middletown

November 10, 2022 — Greenwich

December 7, 2022 — Stamford

Additionally, the USPIS is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who stole USPS keys from the mail carriers.

USPIS urged witnesses to not apprehend these suspects themselves. Instead, anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the USPIS at 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”

