 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Utility companies preparing ahead of Christmas wind and rain storm

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Our state’s utility companies are preparing for the incoming Christmas storm.

United Illuminating and Eversource are both monitoring the forecast as a wind and rain storm could knock out power over Christmas.

Eversource is bringing in out-of-state contractors to help. They’re also adding more customer care representatives to their call centers just in case.

Eversource talked more about its plan Wednesday morning at its headquarters in Berlin. News 8’s Samaia Hernandez will bring us more details on News 8 at Noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Utility companies preparing ahead of Christmas wind and rain storm

News /

Trump may not sign newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks

News /

Trump may not commit to newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks; restaurant industry worried by the uncertainty

News /

Amazon donates $15,000 to Windsor Small Business Recovery Center announced

News /

CT congressional delegation secures $135 million for Hartford Federal Courthouse restoration

News /

Trinity Health of New England awaiting Moderna COVID vaccine delivery

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss