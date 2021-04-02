VA Connecticut expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– VA Connecticut Healthcare System has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone who served in the military, regardless of VA enrollment status, as well as veteran spouses and caregivers.
The latest expansion is part of the recent SAVE LIVES Act.
Vaccine clinics are first come first served and while supplies last. Attendees are asked not bring anyone with them to the clinic due to social distancing requirements. Masks are also required.
Appointments are not needed but are available during clinic operating hours by calling 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.
Below is a list of the clinics:
Friday, April 2 from 8am-3pm
Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E-Basement
Friday, April 2 from 11am-3pm
West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road, Orange
April 5 and 8 from 8am-4pm
West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange
April 6-7 and 9 from 8am-3:30pm
West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor
April 11 from 8am-3:30pm
Connecticut Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill
April 12 from 8am-3:30pm
West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor
April 14-16 from 8am-3:30pm
West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor
April 17 from 8am-4pm
Harding High School, 379 Bond Street, Bridgeport
April 19-21 from 8am-3:30pm
West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor