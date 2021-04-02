VA Connecticut expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– VA Connecticut Healthcare System has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone who served in the military, regardless of VA enrollment status, as well as veteran spouses and caregivers.

The latest expansion is part of the recent SAVE LIVES Act.

Vaccine clinics are first come first served and while supplies last. Attendees are asked not bring anyone with them to the clinic due to social distancing requirements. Masks are also required.

Appointments are not needed but are available during clinic operating hours by calling 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

Below is a list of the clinics:

Friday, April 2 from 8am-3pm

Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, Bldg. 2E-Basement

Friday, April 2 from 11am-3pm

West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road, Orange

April 5 and 8 from 8am-4pm

West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange

April 6-7 and 9 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor

April 11 from 8am-3:30pm

Connecticut Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill

April 12 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor

April 14-16 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor

April 17 from 8am-4pm

Harding High School, 379 Bond Street, Bridgeport

April 19-21 from 8am-3:30pm

West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue, Donaldson Center, Bldg. 2, 2nd floor