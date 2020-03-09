VA Hospital in West Haven to conduct screenings for those who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major hospital in Connecticut will begin screening people who think they could have symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Starting Monday at 6 a.m. at the VA Hospital, they’ll be screening all patients, staff, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors. Screenings will be at two entrances at each campus. They’re expecting lines at the entrances during the screenings and will continue screening for 24 hours or until further notice.

At least nineteen deaths in Washington state and most of them are associated with Life Care Center in Kirkland. Three nursing homes in the state now dealing with the virus. Two deaths were also reported in Florida and one in California

The governors of at least nine states have declared a state of emergency due to the virus. The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak – from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves.

Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Trump should put the health and safety of the public first. They said such steps should take priority over moves to help companies deal with financial losses like tax cuts for corporations.

We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Gov Andrew Cuomo commented, “The CDC I believe was slow to begin with. They were not ready for this they should have been ready for this.”

Overseas, Italy is taking drastic measures – 16 million people now on lockdown – with more than 7,000 infected and at least 366 deaths – the most outside China.

