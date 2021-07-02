Vacationers make the best of rainy weather heading into July 4 weekend

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Vacationers are trying to make the best of a gloomy few days of weather. Travel is back to pre-pandemic levels, despite the fact that gas prices are way up, as well.

Camping this week at Hammonasset Beach State Park has not exactly been fun in the sun.

“It’s just been really rainy and there’s just been puddles everywhere and stuff, so it’s not been that great,” said 8 year-old Jeff Quinto.

You might even call this weather “fowl”. The Quinto family has been sharing their campsite with a family of Canada Geese. the birds don’t seem to mind the weather. Some human visitors got their tents set up before the rain yesterday, but we found Chester resident Barbara Crotty wringing out a towel that was inside her tent.

“Overnight, as you can see, did not fare so well,” Crotty said, pointing to her soaked tent. “So, we’re just kind of wringing things out and hopefully we’ll get a little bit of a break, a little bit of sun.”

The rain can be a major problem for tent campers. In an RV, it’s less of an issue, but there’s something else folks driving big, gas-guzzling campers have to worry about, and that is the high price of fuel.

“Obviously an increase an increase in gas prices,” said Lenny Zamore of Woodbridge. “About a dollar.”

That’s almost exactly right. The AAA says gas prices in Connecticut are 95 cents higher than a year ago. And it’s not just here.

“Last year, we were under $2 in Florida,” said Christine McQuade who. with her husband, was driving from Sarasota, FL to Newport, RI. “Now, we’re almost at $3, and here in Connecticut, over $3 a gallon.”

The McQuades could see the price go up the further north they got.

“I noticed as we were going up 95 that they’ve increased from Florida to Maryland and then, unfortunately, we stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike,” said John McQuade. “That seemed to hit us in the wallet.”

Back at the campground, another casualty of the weather is the Hamonnasset Beach fireworks. They have been postponed to Monday, and by then the Quinto family will be back home in New Hartford.

“The fireworks are kind of like the best part for me,” said 11 year-old Josephine Quinto. “They’re really fun to watch and I like you go to the beach to see them.”

Most campers agree, however, that even a bad day at the beach is better than a good day anywhere else.