Vaccinating Connecticut’s teachers continues through the weekend

(WTNH) — The effort to vaccinate Connecticut’s teachers and school staff continues this weekend. All is being done to get our schools safely back open.

The Hamden public schools system has just wrapped up a vaccination clinic Saturday for its teachers and school workers.

Over the past week, we’ve seen many school districts ramp up their efforts as more shots have been made available. The executive director of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) says enabling school districts to give out these shots to teachers addresses their number one concern of protection from COVID in the classroom.

Donald Williams, the Executive Director of the CEA is pleased with how this is being handled so far.

“We’re seeing a sense of relief. the vaccination process is moving pretty quickly throughout the state.,” Williams said. “A number of schools are already finished with vaccinating all teachers and all school staff.”

When we asked if he had heard from teachers about issues with getting the vaccine, he told News 8, “There’s going to be glitches in this town or that district, but so far, it’s been pretty well organized and the supply of vaccines has been stable and good. We haven’t heard of any major snafus.”

Our new U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona from Meriden, wrote a tweet Saturday about federal resources in Washington and how they can help our schools reopen safely.

The Senate passage of @POTUS’s American Rescue Plan is a huge step in helping get students back into the classroom for in-person learning. @usedgov will work closely with leaders on the ground to ensure we reopen schools as quickly and safely as possible — and keep them open. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) March 6, 2021

A lot of that, of course, depends on the supply of the vaccine down to states and local school districts.