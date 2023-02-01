Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day is around the corner, meaning it’s time to spread the love.

Whether you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day with your significant other at an upscale restaurant, cozying it up at a bar downtown for paint night, or gathering with your friends for a group Galentine’s Day event, we’ve got you covered.

Romantic Dinners

Looking to be extra romantic this Valentine’s Day? Check out one of these restaurants, offering a special one-night-only menu for the most intimate dinner.

Anthony’s Ocean View Fine Catering — Feb. 11, New Haven

Enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing with music by Timmy Maia.

Bill Miller’s Castle — Feb. 14, Branford

A romantic evening at the castle with champagne toast and food from La Luna Ristorante.

Cafe Aura — Feb. 14, Manchester

The restaurant invites guests to “celebrate your love with us” for an upscale dining experience.

Crystal Ridge Winery — Feb. 14, South Glastonbury

This intimate dinner includes three courses, dessert, and live entertainment.

DoubleTree by Hilton — Feb. 14, Bristol

A special Valentine’s Day menu will be featured, as well as live jazz music from Marty Q.

Heritage Hotel — Feb. 14, Southbury

The Tavern at the Heritage Hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day full of a romantic night of music, dinner, and drinks with Sean O’Reilly on the electric harp.

Terrain Cafe — Feb. 14, Westport

The cafe includes a special menu in the intimate, candlelit dining room.

Twisted Vine Restaurant — Feb. 14, Derby

The historic restaurant will feature a special Valentine’s Day menu.

Rosa Mexicano — Feb. 14, West Hartford

The restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe menu with cocoa rubbed short ribs and chocolate empanadas.

Sequin Level Lodge No. 140 — Feb. 11, Newington

The annual date night menu will feature mushroom caps, croissants, and strawberries.

Paint Night & Crafts

What’s better than crafting? Crafting and sipping on a good drink! A handful of restaurants and bars are offering a variety of craft & sip classes, including candles, canvases, and even hand casting.

Candle Making Experience — Feb. 12 @ NaturalAnnie Essentials, Bridgeport

Make candles, sip some wine, and show your love for one another with a homemade candle! The hands-on experience includes wine, games, and finger foods.

Cookie Decorating Class — Feb. 8 @ Powder Hollow Brewery

Bake, Craft, & Create will host this event to teach guests the basics of decorating sugar cookies. Each person will leave with basic piping and flooding techniques, as well as six decorated cookies!

Couples Hand Casting — Feb. 10 @ LaunchSpace, Orange

Do you want your hand to be connected to your partners’ forever? In this workshop, couples will learn to use alginate and plaster to make a cast of their clasped hands.

Mixology Class — Feb. 8 & 9 @ Hartford Flavor Company, Hartford

Learn how to make, shake, and build craft cocktails during this Valentine’s Day Mixology class with organic spirits from the Hartford Flavor Company.

Paint & Sip at BAD SONS — Feb. 9 @ BAD SONS Beer Co., Derby

Create a gnome sign with patterns and warm colors on a 15″ farmhouse frame to brighten your wall this season.

Paint & Sip at Evening Sky — Feb. 2 @ Evening Sky Brewing Co.

Enjoy a night out with drinks and create an 18″ sign — perfect to prop on a server or mantle with a pre-attached hook for optional wall hanging.

Paint & Sip Brunch — Feb. 11 @ Red Rock Tavern, Hartford

Experience a Valentine’s Day themed canvas paint session with all art supplies included. The event will feature a DJ, as well as bar and food items.

Paint Night at Serafinos — Feb. 9 @ Serafino’s Restaurant and Bar, Wallingford

Whether it’s with a partner or your galentines, this paint night includes supplies and appetizers.

Plant and Sip Succulent Workshop — Feb. 14 @ The Pottery Factory, Brookfield

Take a fun, different approach this Valentine’s Day by creating your own terrarium. This workshop will give step-by-step instructions to successfully make you a plant parent.

Tea Party at the Perry House — Feb. 11 @ The Historic William Perry House, Stratford

The afternoon includes a sit-down lunch with tea sandwiches and sweets, followed by a Valentine’s Day craft.

Woodburning Workshop — Feb. 9 @ Light Heart Wellness, Southington

Bring your own booze snacks for this workshop, which includes all supplies and instruction, as well as complimentary wine.

Fun activities

Aside from your typical date-night dinner, there are plenty of other opportunities around the state on and leading up to Valentine’s Day. Why not hit the mall, grab your rollerskates, or listen-in on an open mic?

Date Night at the Mall — Feb. 14 @ Connecticut Post Mall, Milford

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy date night at Dave & Busters or Cinemark Theater, followed y dinner at a low-key restaurant like Buffalo Wild Wings or grab pizza at Cast Iron Chef Kitchen & Bar.

Love is Love Valentine’s Day Skate — Feb. 12 @ Ron A Roll, Vernon

This inclusive event is both fun and romantic, promising custom playlists with the “gay-est songs.” Expect contests, prizes, and Valentine’s Day activities.

Lyman Orchards Valentine’s Day Party — Feb. 11, 12 @ The Apple Barrel, Middlefield

The Apple Barrel will host a slew of activities, including a Valentine’s Day card making station, sweet treat tastings, hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating kits, and a heart decorating workshop.

Poetry Night Open Mic — Feb. 14 @ RJ Julia Bookstore, Middletown

Share your original poems or listen to local writers at the famed Connecticut bookstore. Coffee and pastries will also be available.

Pony Rides & Photoshoot — Feb. 11 @ Hillside Equestrian Meadows, Wolcott

Kids can enjoy a pony ride, petty farm, and photoshoot with goats, llamas, and more animals. A hayride will also run, as well as vendors on-site.

Puppy Love Party — Feb. 14 @ Dogtopia, Shelton

Dogs want a chance to party, too! Proclaim your puppy love with a heart-themed photoshoot and card exchange at Shelton’s Dogtopia on February 14.

Valentine’s Day, Shmalentine’s Day Poetry Reading — Feb. 14 @ Never Ending Books, New Haven

Guests are encouraged to bring your “sexiest, shmaltiziest, and most vulnerable exaltations of feelings of love” to the open mic. Don’t have anything? “Grab an ’80s romance novel and read from a random page.”

Anti-Valentine’s Day

Are you feeling particularly single this Valentine’s Day? Or just don’t want to be involved in the mushy, gushy love all month long? Don’t worry — we have some events for you too.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Massacre — Feb. 3 @ The Cellar on Treadwell, Hamden

The Celler on Treadwell is presenting a night of metal, featuring bands Continuum, No Horror Among Thieves, Cyperna, Xenosis, and I Destroyer.

Valentine’s Day Sucks Haunted House — Feb. 10 & 11 @ Fright Haven, Stratford

This special two-night event is an off-season haunted walkthrough for those missing Halloween. The event, dubbed “a date night to die for,” is decked out in twisted valentines, gory teddy bears, and bleeding hearts.

Valentine’s Day Sux Drinks — Feb. 10 @ Tavern on the Trax, Berlin

Resent Valentine’s Day with drink specials at the tavern. Owners say to bring a picture of your ex and “maybe we’ll burn it.”