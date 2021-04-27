Vehicle inspection and emissions testing programs resumes following outage

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Vehicle inspection and emissions testing programs will resume Tuesday, with deadlines extended and late fees waived following an outage that impacted customers.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles announced that Applus Technologies, Inc. has restored service to all Connecticut emissions test center. This will allow vehicle inspection and emissions testing programs to resume.

This after an outage was caused by a malware attack that was detected on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and temporarily interrupted vehicle inspection and emissions testing programs.

Related: Emissions testing expected to resume by the end of April

“We would like to thank the public as well as the test centers for their patience over the past few weeks,” said DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane. “The DMV enacted a plan to tackle the backlog which provides customers ample time to complete their testing.”

The DMV will offer the following extensions to customers who were impacted by the service outage:

TEST TYPE IF THE ITEM EXPIRED BETWEEN YOU MUST COMPLETE TESTING BY Emissions Test March 30, 2021 – April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Retest March 30, 2021 – April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

“DMV will waive all emissions test late fees through June 30, 2021,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “Customers impacted by the outage now have up to 60-days to complete their emissions testing requirements.”

Related: DMV still dealing with an outage of its emissions system

There are about 53,300 vehicles that were due for their emissions test between March 30, 2021 and April 26, 2021.

A thorough investigation is still underway on the malware attack, but Applus isn’t aware of any risk to personal data for motorists.