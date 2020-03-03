Vehicle driven by elderly woman goes off the road, rolls, EMS responds in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police say a vehicle driven by an elderly woman went off the road and rolled Tuesday afternoon.

Police say, just after 2 p.m., the vehicle went off the road and rolled on to its side up to a commercial building at 170 Ridge Road at the intersection of Jordan Lane.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be alright.

Police report the accident has been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information becomes available.