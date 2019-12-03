Closings
Vermont man seeks new trial in boat insurance dispute

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Vermont man found responsible by a judge for making faulty repairs that contributed to the sinking of his boat, resulting in his mother being lost at sea, is asking for a new trial.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell last month ruled in favor of an insurance company that had refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Nathan Carman for the loss of his 31-foot fishing boat in September 2016.

The Providence Journal reports that Carman in a filing Monday argued that many of McConnell’s findings were not supported by the evidence presented at the non-jury trial.

The vessel sank during a fishing trip in 2016, leaving Carmen’s mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut, missing and presumed dead. Nathan Carman denied doing anything to intentionally make the boat unseaworthy.

