Vernon officials send mobile vaccination team to those homebound

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Vernon officials sent a mobile COVID vaccination team to the Vernon Village mobile home park to get homebound people vaccinated.

They can’t leave home to go to a medical provider, so the vaccine was brought to them.

“It gives people assurance that they’re not left behind. That someone cares about them and they’re not in any way or shape or form discriminated because they do not have a car or they do not have the ability to get to one of these clinics.”

The town of Vernon is offering free vaccinations at its senior center. It’s also visiting faith-based organizations and congregate housing facilities.

In order to get vaccinated, you must meet eligibility requirements. Anyone 55 or older is now eligible and you need an appointment.