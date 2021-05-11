Vernon PD: Man suffering serious injuries following shooting

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Bellevue and Terrace Drive area about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a

report of a man shot.

According to police, the victim was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds and was transported to Rockville General Hospital for treatment.

A Life Star helicopter was called to transport the man to a Hartford area hospital.

Police are searching for several suspects who are believed to have fled.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.