Vernon to host mega COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Town of Vernon will host a mega COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

The vaccine clinic will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon Senior Center on 135 Bolton Road.

The town expects to vaccinate more than 400 people, making this the largest vaccination clinic to date.

Community officials say that a large number of volunteers will help staff the clinic and administer the vaccine.

People who are in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s distribution plan can be vaccinated at today’s clinic.