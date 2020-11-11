Veterans Day 2020 ceremonies and events across CT

(WTNH) — Cities and towns across the state are honoring those who fought and sacrificed for our country.

Below is a list of events:

Derby

The John H. Collins Post #24 – American Legion Department of CT will conduct a Veterans Day Ceremony on the Derby Green at 10:30 am on Nov. 11. City hall is closed.

Manchester

Manchester Memorial Hospital will hold a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Meriden

Veterans will be honored with a ceremony at Stop N Shop in Meriden located at 485 Broad St. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Milford

The Veterans Ceremony and Parade Commission (VCPC) will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 8 starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will begin with a patriotic performance by the Milford Concert Band with the formal programming beginning at 2 p.m. The event can be seen online.

Milford will also hold a wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in front of city hall.

New Haven

The Ukrainian American Veterans Post 33 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 on the front steps of New Haven City Hall.

West Hartford

A ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Connecticut Veterans Memorial West Hartford.

This list will be updates as News 8 learns of more events.