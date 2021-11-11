Veterans Day events happening across Connecticut Thursday

Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is Veterans Day. Events to honor those who serve are happening across the state.

NEW HAVEN COUNTY

Meriden: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, Mayor Kevin Scarpati, several state representatives, and VFW members are gathering at The Village at Kensington Palace at 1 p.m. to honor World War II veteran Fiore (Sam) D’Amato and 21 other veterans who reside there. D’Amato served as an elite Army Ranger for the 2nd and 5th Battalions Headquarters Company. He is the last surviving member in the state of Connecticut.

West Haven: The city and the West Haven Veterans Council will hold a Veterans Day tribute on the Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park at 10:45 a.m. All veterans are invited to participate in the ceremony, which will feature remarks from Mayor Nancy Rossi and Veterans Council President Dave Ricci.

Milford: The city will be holding a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the World War I Memorial at 11 a.m.

HARTFORD COUNTY

East Hartford: Governor Ned Lamont is participating in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony outside of the East Hartford Public Library on the lawn near the World War I memorial at 10:30 a.m.

Bristol: American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony at 22 Hooker Court at 11 a.m.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middletown: Gov. Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetary on Bow Lane at 2 p.m.

NEW LONDON COUNTY

New London: The Mayor of the City and New London Veterans Affairs are hosting a ceremony at New London Senior Center at 2:30 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required.