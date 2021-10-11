Vets Rock Expo returns to Mohegan Sun; News 8’s Gil Simmons to host opening ceremony

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual event benefiting veterans and the active-duty military is returning to Mohegan Sun in November.

Vets Rock returns on Nov. 13, 2021, and is free to all guests.

The event will feature over 50 veteran services organizations, a career fair, educational services, Save-A-Suit (which requires pre-registration to participate), and other companies providing benefits to veterans and military members.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by News 8’s own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

For registration and more information about Vets Rock, visit mohegansun.com/vetsrock.

A full list of participants in the Mohegan Sun Military Discount Program can be found on the Mohegan Sun website.