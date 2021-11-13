‘Vets Rock’ provides resources to active duty military, veterans at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun welcomed veterans and active military members to its seventh annual ‘Vets Rock’ event today.



The event comprised of several special services in the Uncas Ballroom including veteran service organizations, educational services, and a career fair presented by Mohegan Sun. Additionally, multiple companies were present looking to provide benefits to veterans and military members; this included Save-A-Suit, a program outfitting up to 100 veterans with professional attire.

WTNH’s own meteorologist and veteran Gil Simmons kicked-off the day by hosting the opening ceremony in The Shops concourse. Remarks were made by invited dignitaries, saluting veterans and active duty military personnel. The Tribala Color Guard also performed.

One veteran, Ronald Roy, told WTNH that there’s a lot of homeless veterans in the state.

“We got guys still on the streets,” Roy said. “You go all over the place, you see the guys camping out in the woods. I mean they throw them out of there, they got no place for these guys to go. Where do they go?”

He noted that any way people can help veterans and the organization is beneficial.

In addition to hosting Vets Rock, the Mohegan Tribe also gave back to military members by providing 100 seats to the Dashboard Confessional concert tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Military discounts are regularly offered throughout Mohegan Sun to all active duty military personnel, veterans, and military dependents at more than 40 shops and dining locations throughout the property. For more information regarding Mohegan Sun’s Military Discount Program, visit their website.