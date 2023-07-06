WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Criminals often prey on the elderly for scams, but resources are available to help.

“Scammers target all of us, and they can get to any of us, and none of us is immune, including me and my family,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said on Thursday during a stop in Wethersfield.

Tong and other state leaders are spreading awareness about resources available to help seniors who become victims of scams and elder abuse.

One of those resources is the Elder Justice Hotline, which was launched in 2021. The hotline can be reached at (860) 808-5555. Resources are also available online.

“Call our office,” Tong said. “This is one stop. This is one-stop shopping, for lack of a better description, so that you don’t have to call, you know, 17 different state and, and local agencies to figure out who can help you. We will try to be your shepherd.”