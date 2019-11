MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are investigating a stabbing incident early Thursday morning.

The Milford Police Department says an unidentified stabbing victim with a non-life threatening injury drove himself to a nearby ER.

No other details have been released.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.