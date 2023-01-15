HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a car that was driving the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford Sunday morning.

The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 33.

The car was driving south in the northbound lanes in the high occupancy vehicle lane. Dashcam footage shows a police cruiser evading the car, then hitting the car on the driver side.

The car continued driving the wrong way until pulling off the highway at Exit 35.

The description of the car is a dark-colored four-door sedan was driver’s side damage. State police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.