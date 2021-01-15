Vigil held for Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven, one year after his death

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 marks one year since Mubarak Soulemane’s death. The 19-year-old was shot and killed by a State Trooper after an alleged car-jacking and chase. Prosecutors still haven’t decided if that trooper will be charged.

More than two dozen people have gathered to remember the life of Mubarak Soulemane. One year later, they continue to fight for justice.

On Campbell Avenue in West Haven, family and friends of Soulemane held a vigil in his memory — one year since his death. They placed candles on the ground, brought signs, and wrote messages in chalk on the walls of this underpass with messages like, “We miss you.”

“A loving, caring, very touching, ambitious. That’s how my son is. He’s a very caring person,” Omo Mohammed, Mubarak’s mother.

“He had dreams to have several kids. He had dreams to go far into national business and his ambition extended as far as him getting into his first-choice college,” Mariyann Soulemane, Mubarak’s sister.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed by State Police Trooper Brian North after investigators say the teen stole a car at knife-point in Norwalk and led police on a chase into West Haven.

“I want him to be held accountable for killing him,” Soulemane’s mother says. “If this trooper had taken a minute, two minutes — he would know he was not dealing with a criminal.”

His family continues to fight for justice as the investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

“That’s been pending now for a year — the family has been exceptionally patient,” Mark Arons, lawyer for Soulemane family. “Right now, there’s a claim pending before the state claims commission where we’re seeking to sue the state of Connecticut for $10 million.”

The Middlesex State’s Attorney, who was assigned to conduct the investigation and determine if the use of force was justified under state law, also released a statement. He expressed his condolences to the family and wrote, in part:

“While we are striving to complete the investigation as quickly as possible, our primary goal is to ensure that the investigation is thorough and complete.”