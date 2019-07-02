Vigil held for teen killed in car crash in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died in Madison.

They held a vigil for Nicholas Proto at Haddam Meadows State Park on Monday. Nicholas Proto died in a car crash at Hammonassett Beach State Park in Madison last week.

Proto was a passenger in a Jeep that flipped on the road leading out of the park.

“Having each other to support each other and be here tonight is definitely helping,” Alyssa Hofferth, friend of Nicholas.

Proto had just graduated from high school. State police continue to investigate the crash.

