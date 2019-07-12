Vigils to protest detention center conditions for illegal immigrants to be held nationwide Friday

(WTNH)–Nearly two dozen vigils are planned across Connecticut Friday night to protest conditions in the detention centers illegal immigrants are being held in.
‘A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps’ is put on by the group Lights for Liberty. There will be over 700 candlelight vigils taking place across the country that night.
If you are interested in going to a Lights for Liberty vigil, take a look at the list below to find a vigil near you.
- BETHEL
- Bethel Municipal Center
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- BRANFORD
- Trinity Episcopal Church of Branford
- 8 PM – 10 PM
- BRIDGEPORT/ FAIRFIELD
- Sherman Town Green in Fairfield
- 7 PM – 8 PM
- CHESTER
- Chester Meeting House
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- DANIELSON
- Main Street
- 7:45 PM – 9 PM
- EAST GRANBY
- East Granby Congregational Church
- 8:30 p.m.
- GLASTONBURY
- First Church, Glastonbury
- 8 PM – 9 PM
- GREENWICH
- Greenwich Town Hall
- 8:15 PM – 9 PM
- HAMDEN
- Hamden Town Hall
- 8 PM – 9:30 PM
- HARTFORD
- ICE Regional Headquarters
- 7 PM – 8 PM
- KENT
- St. Andrews Church Yard
- 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
- MANCHESTER
- Center Memorial Park
- 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- MILFORD
- Milford Green
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- NORWICH
- Brown Memorial Park
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- REDDING
- Town Green
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- STAMFORD
- North Stamford Community Church
- 7 PM – 8:30 PM
- TORRINGTON
- Noelke Gallery
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- WEST HARTFORD
- Corner of Farmington & North Main
- 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- WESTPORT
- Veterans Green at 115 Myrtle Ave
- 8 PM – 9 PM
- WILLIMANTIC
- Jillson Square
- 8 PM – 9 PM
==
