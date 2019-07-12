1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Vigils to protest detention center conditions for illegal immigrants to be held nationwide Friday

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–Nearly two dozen vigils are planned across Connecticut Friday night to protest conditions in the detention centers illegal immigrants are being held in.

‘A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps’ is put on by the group Lights for Liberty. There will be over 700 candlelight vigils taking place across the country that night.

If you are interested in going to a Lights for Liberty vigil, take a look at the list below to find a vigil near you.

  • BETHEL
    • Bethel Municipal Center
    • 7:30 PM – 9 PM
  • BRANFORD
    • Trinity Episcopal Church of Branford
    • 8 PM – 10 PM
  • CHESTER
    • Chester Meeting House
    • 7:30 PM – 9 PM
  • EAST GRANBY
    • East Granby Congregational Church
    • 8:30 p.m.
  • GREENWICH
    • Greenwich Town Hall
    • 8:15 PM – 9 PM
  • HAMDEN
    • Hamden Town Hall
    • 8 PM – 9:30 PM
  • HARTFORD
    • ICE Regional Headquarters
    • 7 PM – 8 PM
  • KENT
    • St. Andrews Church Yard
    • 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
  • MANCHESTER
    • Center Memorial Park
    • 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
  • NORWICH
    • Brown Memorial Park
    • 7 PM – 9 PM
  • STAMFORD
    • North Stamford Community Church
    • 7 PM – 8:30 PM
  • WEST HARTFORD
    • Corner of Farmington & North Main
    • 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
  • WESTPORT
    • Veterans Green at 115 Myrtle Ave
    • 8 PM – 9 PM

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss