Vigils to protest detention center conditions for illegal immigrants to be held nationwide Friday

(WTNH)–Nearly two dozen vigils are planned across Connecticut Friday night to protest conditions in the detention centers illegal immigrants are being held in.

‘A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps’ is put on by the group Lights for Liberty. There will be over 700 candlelight vigils taking place across the country that night.

If you are interested in going to a Lights for Liberty vigil, take a look at the list below to find a vigil near you.

BETHEL Bethel Municipal Center 7:30 PM – 9 PM



BRANFORD Trinity Episcopal Church of Branford 8 PM – 10 PM



BRIDGEPORT/ FAIRFIELD Sherman Town Green in Fairfield 7 PM – 8 PM



CHESTER Chester Meeting House 7:30 PM – 9 PM



DANIELSON Main Street 7:45 PM – 9 PM



EAST GRANBY East Granby Congregational Church 8:30 p.m.



GLASTONBURY First Church, Glastonbury 8 PM – 9 PM



GREENWICH Greenwich Town Hall 8:15 PM – 9 PM



HAMDEN Hamden Town Hall 8 PM – 9:30 PM



HARTFORD ICE Regional Headquarters 7 PM – 8 PM



KENT St. Andrews Church Yard 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM



MANCHESTER Center Memorial Park 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM



MILFORD Milford Green 7 PM – 9 PM



NORWICH Brown Memorial Park 7 PM – 9 PM



REDDING Town Green 7:30 PM – 9 PM



STAMFORD North Stamford Community Church 7 PM – 8:30 PM



TORRINGTON Noelke Gallery 7 PM – 9 PM



WEST HARTFORD Corner of Farmington & North Main 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM



WESTPORT Veterans Green at 115 Myrtle Ave 8 PM – 9 PM



WILLIMANTIC Jillson Square 8 PM – 9 PM



