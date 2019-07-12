Vigils held in Connecticut to protest migrant detention center conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Vigils will be held in communities across our state to protest conditions in detention centers where illegal immigrants are being held.

This is part of a movement that is also set to take place across the country. It has become a very controversial topic. On one hand you have people who feel the conditions in these detention centers are are inhumane. Others feel if the crisis at the border was actually addressed by Congress, this wouldn’t be happening.

The events scheduled for Friday night are being called “A Vigil To End Human Concentration Camps.” They’re being put on by the group “Lights Of Liberty.”

700 vigils will take place across the United States. Twenty of them in Connecticut.









Those taking part in all of this want to see conditions improve at these detention centers along our U.S. border, where children and adults are having to deal with cramped, unsanitary conditions, very little access to hygiene products and even water.

Immigration officials say all of this is due to the fact that they are inundated with the amount of people who are trying to cross our border.

A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security found that 900 people were inside one facility that’s only designed to accommodate 125.

In terms of the vigils going on Friday night in our state, we have a complete list of locations and the times below:

BETHEL Bethel Municipal Center 7:30 PM – 9 PM



BRANFORD Trinity Episcopal Church of Branford 8 PM – 10 PM



BRIDGEPORT/ FAIRFIELD Sherman Town Green in Fairfield 7 PM – 8 PM



CHESTER Chester Meeting House 7:30 PM – 9 PM



DANIELSON Main Street 7:45 PM – 9 PM



EAST GRANBY East Granby Congregational Church 8:30 p.m.



GLASTONBURY First Church, Glastonbury 8 PM – 9 PM



GREENWICH Greenwich Town Hall 8:15 PM – 9 PM



HAMDEN Hamden Town Hall 8 PM – 9:30 PM



HARTFORD ICE Regional Headquarters 7 PM – 8 PM



KENT St. Andrews Church Yard 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM



MANCHESTER Center Memorial Park 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM



MILFORD Milford Green 7 PM – 9 PM



NORWICH Brown Memorial Park 7 PM – 9 PM



REDDING Town Green 7:30 PM – 9 PM



STAMFORD North Stamford Community Church 7 PM – 8:30 PM



TORRINGTON Noelke Gallery 7 PM – 9 PM



WEST HARTFORD Corner of Farmington & North Main 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM



WESTPORT Veterans Green at 115 Myrtle Ave 8 PM – 9 PM



WILLIMANTIC Jillson Square 8 PM – 9 PM



