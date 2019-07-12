Vigils held in Connecticut to protest migrant detention center conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Vigils will be held in communities across our state to protest conditions in detention centers where illegal immigrants are being held.
This is part of a movement that is also set to take place across the country. It has become a very controversial topic. On one hand you have people who feel the conditions in these detention centers are are inhumane. Others feel if the crisis at the border was actually addressed by Congress, this wouldn’t be happening.
The events scheduled for Friday night are being called “A Vigil To End Human Concentration Camps.” They’re being put on by the group “Lights Of Liberty.”
700 vigils will take place across the United States. Twenty of them in Connecticut.
Those taking part in all of this want to see conditions improve at these detention centers along our U.S. border, where children and adults are having to deal with cramped, unsanitary conditions, very little access to hygiene products and even water.
Immigration officials say all of this is due to the fact that they are inundated with the amount of people who are trying to cross our border.
A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security found that 900 people were inside one facility that’s only designed to accommodate 125.
In terms of the vigils going on Friday night in our state, we have a complete list of locations and the times below:
- BETHEL
- Bethel Municipal Center
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- BRANFORD
- Trinity Episcopal Church of Branford
- 8 PM – 10 PM
- BRIDGEPORT/ FAIRFIELD
- Sherman Town Green in Fairfield
- 7 PM – 8 PM
- CHESTER
- Chester Meeting House
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- DANIELSON
- Main Street
- 7:45 PM – 9 PM
- EAST GRANBY
- East Granby Congregational Church
- 8:30 p.m.
- GLASTONBURY
- First Church, Glastonbury
- 8 PM – 9 PM
- GREENWICH
- Greenwich Town Hall
- 8:15 PM – 9 PM
- HAMDEN
- Hamden Town Hall
- 8 PM – 9:30 PM
- HARTFORD
- ICE Regional Headquarters
- 7 PM – 8 PM
- KENT
- St. Andrews Church Yard
- 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
- MANCHESTER
- Center Memorial Park
- 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- MILFORD
- Milford Green
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- NORWICH
- Brown Memorial Park
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- REDDING
- Town Green
- 7:30 PM – 9 PM
- STAMFORD
- North Stamford Community Church
- 7 PM – 8:30 PM
- TORRINGTON
- Noelke Gallery
- 7 PM – 9 PM
- WEST HARTFORD
- Corner of Farmington & North Main
- 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- WESTPORT
- Veterans Green at 115 Myrtle Ave
- 8 PM – 9 PM
- WILLIMANTIC
- Jillson Square
- 8 PM – 9 PM
