(WTNH) – New statistics were released on Thursday providing a look at annual trends across Connecticut’s criminal justice system.

It showed that violent crime and property crime is down, but the number of people behind bars is up. Reported violent crime fell 9% over the past year with the biggest reductions being aggravated assaults and robberies.

The murder rate rose slightly in 2021. Connecticut’s estimated violent crime rate was less than half the estimated national rate and property crime was down 2%.

“It has fallen at a fairly steady rate than the U.S. rate,” said Mark Pelka, undersecretary for the Office of Policy and Management. “Burglary, as I mentioned, is one of the largest components of the property crime rate.”

Despite a drop in crime, the Department of Correction admissions is up 41% in just one year, but are still well below pre-pandemic totals. Statewide, arrests fell 25% from five years ago.