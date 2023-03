(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/ AFP via Getty Images)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents in the Middletown community are hosting a virtual meeting via Zoom for discussions on the newly proposed charter school, Capital Preparatory School.

The online event will be held March 22, at 6 p.m.

Here is the zoom link for the discussion.

Here is the Spanish speaking version.