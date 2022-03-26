TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in Trumbull came together on Saturday to help repair a vandalized sports field.

Volunteers gathered at Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s brand-new ballfield Saturday morning.

The field was reportedly vandalized. People came to the field with topsoil, rakes, and seed to try to right the wrong.

Now, the kids have a chance to get back on the field.

“We are so overwhelmed with their generosity and so grateful that this community group just pulled together to come out and help us, it was something so unexpected,” one volunteer said.

People who came out to help said there was an outpouring of love and support in the community — a silver lining to a sad story.