Voters, activists, community leaders pushing to expand voting rights in CT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters, activists, community leaders are pushing to expand voter rights in Connecticut. They held a rally in Hamden Sunday to urge state lawmakers to pass two bills that would expand no-excuse absentee voting and early voting in our state.

Right now, Connecticut is one of only seven states nationwide that doesn’t allow early, in-person voting, and one of only 16 that doesn’t allow all voters to vote absentee if they choose.

Rhonda Caldwell with Hamden Action Now told us, “What it says is that we’re going to end voter suppression in the state of Connecticut. What the other states like Georgia [are] fighting to keep, we’re fighting to get; we’ve never had it.”

A recent national poll showed 79 percent of voters support early voting while 73 percent support no-excuse absentee ballot voting.