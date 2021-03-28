VP Harris touts federal Child Tax Credit on visit to CT, designed to help 31,000 poor CT children

(WTNH) — Vice President Kamala Harris calls it a “national emergency.” A pandemic forcing millions of women out of work through layoffs, furloughs, and business shutdowns. Add to that no child care.

It’s a topic the Vice President talked about when she visited Connecticut this week.

Governor Ned Lamont at a recent press conference admitted, “I’m shocked that we have fewer, fewer women in the workforce today. It’s the lowest participation in 30 years. A lot of that is related to child care and daycare.”

During the pandemic, many daycares shut down and enrollment dropped dramatically. Thalia Boni a Danbury childcare worker said, “Parents stopped putting them in for a while. Now they’re coming back.”

“Half of the centers in Connecticut whether directors or managers have been putting expenses on personal credit cards to stay open,” said Commissioner Beth Bye from the State Office of Early Childhood.

Connecticut will receive $276 million from the American Rescue Plan. Much of it for daycare providers.

A temporary expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit in the rescue plan is aimed at reducing child poverty. State Officials say in Connecticut, 31,000 children under five live below the federal poverty level.

Governor Lamont believes real money is on the way: “The rescue plan provides for significant resources for child care and daycare.”

For one year, the federal Child Tax Credit will be expanded. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says the program will cost the federal government more than $100-billion.

Federal Child Tax Credit Expansion includes:

Expanded to include 17 years old and younger,

Increased amount from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age six,

$3,000 for other children under age 18,

Advance payments beginning July 1, 2021,

Now fully refundable low- income households receive the full benefit

Includes Puerto Rico & U.S. Territories

Who is eligible? Single parents who earn $110,000 a year or couples who earn $200,000 a year. The IRS will be creating an online portal for taxpayers who have questions so they can get answers.