Conn. (WTNH) — Middlefield’s Wadsworth Falls State Park and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold closed its swimming areas on Friday due to bacteria found in the water, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

According to DEEP, both swimming areas will be retested on Friday with results posted again on Saturday. This follows news of Squantz Pond closing its swimming area on Thursday.

Squantz Pond closed for swimming due to presence of bacteria

In addition to the two closures, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for the 2022 season due to maintenance.

Each week, DEEP staff collects samples from state parks and beaches, which are analyzed at the Department of Public Health (DPH) Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.