Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:33 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

(WTNH) - This Memorial Day, people are headed to the State Parks to enjoy the sun. Here is a full list of State Parks closed due to reaching full parking capacity:

  • Kent Falls in Kent; closed to new vehicles as of noon on Monday, May 27
  • Miller's Pond State Park in Durham; closed to new vehicles as of 11:50 a.m. on Monday, May 27.
  • Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; closed to new vehicles as of 11:40 a.m. on Monday, May 27. 
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown; closed to new vehicles as of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

News 8 will provide updates when more state parks close due to full capacity throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

