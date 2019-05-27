Full list of State Parks filled to capacity on Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - This Memorial Day, people are headed to the State Parks to enjoy the sun. Here is a full list of State Parks closed due to reaching full parking capacity:

Kent Falls in Kent; closed to new vehicles as of noon on Monday, May 27

Miller's Pond State Park in Durham; closed to new vehicles as of 11:50 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; closed to new vehicles as of 11:40 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; closed to new vehicles as of 11:40 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown; closed to new vehicles as of 11:25 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

News 8 will provide updates when more state parks close due to full capacity throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

