Wake for fallen Burlington firefighter happening in Bristol Wednesday

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The community will come together Wednesday to remember fallen Burlington firefighter and Bristol resident Colin McFadden.

He died last week, a few days after suffering a medical emergency while responding to the fire that destroyed the historic New Hartford House. He was just 26 years old. He’d been a volunteer firefighter in Burlington since he was 20.

Calling hours for McFadden will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol.

According to the Bristol mayor, hundreds of firefighters from across the state are expected to attend both the calling hours and the funeral.

Visiting firefighters and guests are asked to park at Centre Square to take the provided shuttle busses to the funeral home. Residents are asked to avoid the Federal Hill area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Matthew Church. Firefighters and guests attending can park at Centre Square or 10 Main Street. Uniformed personnel is asked to arrive at the parking lot by 9:30 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the Forestville area surrounding St. Matthew Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bellevue Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive for portions of these two days and Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Flags around Connecticut have been flying at half staff to pay tribute to McFadden, and that will end once the state has a chance to say goodbye.