Wake to be held for former Colchester family found murdered in their Florida home

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A wake for a former Colchester family found murdered in their Florida home is happening on Thursday.

RELATED: ‘Pray for the whole family’: Hundreds attend vigil slain Colchester wife, children

Anthony Todt, the husband and father of the slain family, has confessed to the killings. Todt has told police that he killed his wife, Megan and their three children Alex, Tyler and Zoe. They were ages 13, 11 and 4 respectively in addition to the family dog. Todt is under arrest and charged with premeditated murder.

The wake is being held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Montville.