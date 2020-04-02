‘Walk A Mile In Her Shoes’ event to be held virtually for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and an annual walk that assists in the fight to end sexual violence will still happen this year. But how you take part will be a little different.

The 8th annual “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event will be held virtually to help promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants will still form teams and walk with the Center for Family Justice individually anytime during Sexual Assault Awareness month (April 1 – April 30).

“The need is out there for a lot of non profits. We can’t forget the fact that the Center for Family Justice through the funds we raise can send children to a summer camp and those children have been affected by domestic violence or sexual abuse. I really think this is going to be a great initiative to show we can still have impact alone from our houses, wherever we are we can still have impact so let’s all do that together,” said Gary MacNamara, Dir. of Public Safety, Sacred Heart University.

Walkers can make a sign to share a message then take a picture and send it to CFJ for posting on social media using #whyIwalkCFJ or #WeStillWalkForCFJ.

Funds raised from the walk will support Camp Hope America in Bridgeport

For more details on how to take part in the virtual walk, click here.