Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people are joining forces across the state with a common goal: help find a cure to Multiple Sclerosis.

Walk MS, a yearly event hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is the largest gathering in the MS movement. To date, the NMSS has raised over $1 billion to help fuel its mission to find a cure to MS.

Each event offers three options for walkers: join an in-person team, be a part of an in-person event as a virtual walker, or create your own event-day experience with Walk MS: Your Way.

In Connecticut, Walk MS has already held events in Waterford, East Hartford, and Madison. Throughout May, walks will take place at the following dates and times:

May 6: Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

May 7: Cheshire High School, Cheshire

May 21: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, Simsbury

MS is a debilitating disease, affecting the central nervous system. It impacts the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves, affecting every part of a person’s body. Those suffering from MS can lose their ability to walk, see, write, or speak.

At this time, there is no known cure to the disease.

Find a Walk MS event near you and find out how to be a part of the movement here.