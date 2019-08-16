Walk to End Domestic Violence in Connecticut happening in October

(WTNH) — Help the victims of domestic violence: by taking a walk.

On Sunday, October 6 Interval House and other agencies around Connecticut are holding a walk to end domestic violence.



According to Interval House, the walk is for the women who suffer in silence, those that have been lost to domestic violence and for those who have had the courage to seek help.



The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford.



The registration fee of $25 for adults and $10 for students includes the Interval House signature purple “End Domestic Violence Now” t-shirt. The money raised will go to help the victims of domestic violence.



According to the Interval House:

1 in 4 women experience domestic violence

In the U.S., 20 people experience domestic violence every minute

Women ages 18-24 are most commonly abused by intimate partners

1 in 3 female murder victims are killed by intimate partners

The nonprofit Interval House strives to prevent and break the cycle of abuse. On site, crisis counselors are available to meet with the women upon arrival. Comprehensive domestic violence services are offered to clients free of charge.

It provides 24-hour hotline(s), safety planning, crisis counseling, emergency safe housing, support groups, criminal and civil court advocacy, information and referrals, community education and outreach as well as programs for the children of clients.



The 24-hour hotlines are 860-527-0550 or Linea de crisis (Spanish hotline) 1-844-831-9200. All services are free and confidential.