(WTNH) – WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its 2022 Best State to Live in a report on Monday.

Deciding a place to call home can be very difficult and depends more on just a warm or cold climate. Each state has its own benefits and drawbacks.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions:

Affordability

Economy

Education & Health

Quality of Life

Safety

WalletHub determined the best state to live in the United States is Massachusetts.

So, where does Connecticut rank? Right in the middle at number 25.

Here’s the list of the top 10 states to live in, according to WalletHub:

Massachusetts New Jersey New York Idaho Virginia New Hampshire Florida Wyoming Minnesota Wisconsin

To see the full list, click here.